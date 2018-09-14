Staff and students take on triathlon

Students, staff and parents from Oak Grove College enjoyed their summer break by taking on the challenge of competing in the Superhero triathlon at Dorney Lake, Windsor.

They competed in a range of distances for full, half or sprint, either solo or as part of a relay team and some lucky students got to have a celebrity as their team captain.

For some students it was their first open water swim and one student had only just learnt to swim and managed go 150 metres in the lake.

All had an amazing time and are raising money to buy new inclusive playground equipment. You can sponsor them by following the link: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/oakgrovecollege

