Ben bags title in final youth challenge

Ben Packer was crowned singles champion in the final Worthing youth table tennis challenge competition.

Coach and organiser Ray Forder is retiring after 20 years coaching children.

Ben beat Jake Austin in the semi-finals, while Sachin Othendee was the other finalist.

Despite losing the opening set, Ben went on to win 9-11, 11-7, 11-4, 11-9. Ben won the Division 1 league title alongside Thomas Teissander and was a doubles champion with partner Archie Moon.

