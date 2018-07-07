Annual club championship proves a smash hit

Angmering-on-Sea Lawn Tennis Club members came out in force for the recent championships.

Nearly 100 hard-fought matches were played over two hectic weeks, which culminated in an action-packed semi-final and finals weekend.

Ben Stride returned from university in America, where he has a tennis scholarship, to win both men’s singles and doubles events.

The sweltering conditions made life tricky for all involved but it proved to be a thrilling final weekend of tennis.

Stride saw off full-time player Patrick Keane in straight sets (6-3, 6-3) in the men’s singles final.

Teaming up with his father John in the men’s doubles, Ben made it two tournament wins.

Karen Harfield was this year’s ladies’ singles winner, beating Natalya Watt (6-2, 6-2) in the final.

Jackie Brooks and Julie Pearce teamed up to overcome Elaine Phillips and Jackie Burn (6-3, 6-3) in the ladies’ doubles. Natalya Watt, who was beaten in the ladies’ singles final, teamed up with brother Alex to win the mixed doubles title.

Dave and Jackie Brooks beat Elaine Phillips and Henryk Dubeck (7-5, 6-0) to come out on top in the senior mixed doubles.

Other results: Ladies singles consolation: Charlotte McGovern beat Nicola Rowlings 6-1, 6-2

Men’s doubles consolation: Francis Carpenter and Sam Rae beat Jack Frost and Keith Henley 6-3, 7-5

Ladies doubles consolation: Clare Hughes and Carole Morris beat Nicola Rowlings and Tricia Stanley 5-7, 7-6, 7-6

Mixed doubles consolation: Jack Frost and Nicola Rowlings beat Jackie and Martin Burn 6-2, 6-1

Senior mixed doubles consolation: Peter White and Beryl Rathbone beat Colin Beacher and Liz Linton 2-6, 7-5, 6-4

Senior men’s doubles consolation: Keith Champion and Costas Samothrakis beat Ron Jerome and Colin Beacher 6-1, 6-1

Men’s singles group 3 consolation: Richard Goodson beat Simon Rebbetts 6-3, 6-2

Men’s singles group 2 consolation: Francis Carpenter beat Kevin Payne 6-3, 1-6, 6-3

Men’s singles group 2: Tom Cosham beat John Marston 6-2, 6-3