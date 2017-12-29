Ace Rusedski serves up super day at new clubhouse opening

The light of Steyning Tennis Club shone brightly earlier this month thanks to the added wattage provided by former world number four Greg Rusedski when he opened their new clubhouse.

In a well-received speech the club chairman, Mike Hobbs, thanked the Wilson Memorial Trust, Steyning Parish Council and the Lawn Tennis Association without whom ‘the new clubhouse would, quite literally, not have got off the ground’.

The Wilson Memorial Trust was set up in 2001 through the generosity of Ted and Margaret Wilson to provide facilities and support for people resident in the Steyning area in the fields of health and social care.

In recognition of their grant, the new clubhouse is to be called the Ted Wilson Clubhouse.

Rusedski, who lives locally in Sussex, shared a few words, noting that it was at a club like Steyning where he started playing tennis.

He praised the club as a community, noting the mix of people who had come to see the new clubhouse opened.

Once the speeches had been made and the ribbon cut, it was time for tennis to be played.

Rusedski warmed up with two of Steyning’s best, Ruby Lane and Tom Hallett. He then helped with the kids’ coaching, spending time with them through several drills and routines, giving great encouragement.

After playing a doubles tie-break with some club first team players, Rusedski chatted to members over tea and mince pies before posing for numerous photographs and signing autographs.

Steyning Tennis Club is happy to welcome new members of all abilities and ages. For more information, visit their website at www.steyningtennisclub.com for details.