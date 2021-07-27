The Rustics: Rustington Golf Club seniors take total raised for Worthing hospice over £24,000

The Rustics have recently presented the £3,000 raised at the 2020 golf day to the hospice in Worthing taking the total raised to date to £24,049.94 since 2005.

Allan Button, Rustics secretary, said: “We are holding another charity shield day on Friday, July 30, where again we expect to raise a good sum.”

Allan visited the hospice in June with the Rustics’ chairman Steve and captain/treasurer Roy Jeffery to present a cheque to Mary Bye, community fundraiser.

The Rustics' chairman, captain/treasurer and secretary, Roy, Steve and Allan, present a cheque for £3,000 to Mary Bye, community fundraiser, at St Barnabas House hospice in Worthing

The 2020 event was held in memory of Koster Tavatgis, a past Rustics chairman who had previously organised the event.

Allan said: “Koster was very well respected as both a friend and member of the Rustics. We have had a bench made and put on the course in remembrance of him. We also had a special opening for the bench at the end of a day’s competition, which was attended by his widow Molly. He is missed greatly and spoken of constantly.”

Mary passed on the hospice’s grateful thanks to everyone who generously donated towards the total and in memory of Koster.

She added: “I am delighted to confirm that this brings The Rustics’ cumulative total to £24,049.94 raised since 2005. Wow, just think of all the wonderful care and support you have allowed our patients and their loved ones to receive, both in their homes and in the hospice.