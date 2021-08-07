Motor neurone charity will get boost from West Sussex golf day

Ham Manor will be a lovely setting for the MNDA charity day

Goring Electrical Services have agreed to be the main sponsor of an event at a wonderful parkland golf course.

It will raise money for the vital work of the charity, which tackles Motor Neurone Disease and helps the people it affects.

The organisers said: “We have 144 golfers playing on the day, with a hog roast after, when prizes and a trophy for the winners will be awarded.

“There will also be longest drives and nearest the pin competitions as well a test of skill with a shootout over the lake on to the 18th green.

“We are also holding a raffle and an auction. All of the proceeds will go directly to support people in our area living with this disease.

“The West Sussex South branch currently supports more than 40 people living with MND.

“It is run entirely by volunteers who support people diagnosed with MND their families and friends covering the West Sussex South area from Emsworth, Chichester, Worthing, Shoreham, the Chanctonbury villages, Billinghurst, Petworth,

Midhurst, Rogate across to the Sussex Hampshire border.

“The Branch provides in excess of £40k a year to support local people with Motor Neurone Disease with equipment and services not provided by the NHS in our area.

“We have trained volunteer association visitors who offer home visits, emotional and practical support on a regular basis to families also providing a link with other vital services.