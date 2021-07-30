Littlehampton golfers are in the honours

Stewart Wright at Littlehampton GC

The competition season is in full swing at Littlehampton Golf Club with events coming thick and fast.

Dean Hodder is showing some fine form, combining well with brother Wayne in the Peter Simons Cup (pairs) to post 43 points.

That was just one clear of Glenn Bunting and John Brunton in second.

Tim Downs

Dean went on to rack up a runners-up spot in the Upjohn Cup with a fine 66.

Ian Kite emerged as the winner, also with a 66, taking first place on countback. David Yates was a shot further back posting a 67.

It was then the turn of the seniors who came out in force to contest the Norman Hudson Trophy.

No fewer than six players posted 38 points only for their hopes of a victory to be dashed by Paul Gaylor’s 39 points, after dropping just one shot to par, on the back nine.

Meanwhile Littlehampton golfers braved the elements last weekend, competing for the Bramson Trophy and playing in persistent rain throughout.

Tim Downs continuing his good form of late with a fine round of 68, 2 under, emerged as the winner by one shot from Rob Murray.

Tim’s win was somewhat overshadowed by Stewart Wright, who holed a four iron at the par three sixth hole for a hole in one.