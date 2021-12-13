Worthing make it seven wins in nine - and go seven points clear
Worthing are seven points clear after their seventh win in nine Isthmian premier games - a 3-0 win at Brightlingsea. Paddy Gladman reports.
Worthing got back to winning ways on the road at struggling Brightlingsea courtesy of a double from top scorer Ollie Pearce and a second half strike by Callum Kealy, his first since returning to the club.
The game started in fiery fashion as the hosts picked up two yellows cards in the opening twenty minutes.
On the 30’ minute mark, Pearce made the Regents pay for giving away another cheap foul as he fired home from a free-kick.
Worthing weren’t comfortable with just one goal, so set out for more in the second half.
After a slow start to second half proceedings, the rebels sensed a chance on the hour mark, from a corner. Jesse Starkey picked out Aarran Racine at the back post, whose header was followed up on by Pearce, who finished from close range.
The game was wrapped up 15 minutes later, as Worthing’s continued pressure resulted in a third. Callum Kealy finished from inside the area, in front of the Worthing faithful who were in ecstasy.
Another vital three points for Worthing, who now head to Margate on Tuesday night.