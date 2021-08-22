Wick hope for upturn after SCFL loss to Forest Row

Wick in action at Worthing Utd last week / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Tom Underwood’s well-taken goal in the 54th minute was the difference between two sides currently heading in different directions in the Southern Combination Division One table.

Defeat, though, was harsh on Wick as they played the better football for large stretches. Ben Gray and Conor Bull went close to breaking the deadlock in the opening minutes and both were denied by visiting goalkeeper Ben Abbott as the hosts chased an equaliser.

It was a similar story in the previous week’s 2-1 defeat at Worthing United when the Dragons were again denied an early lead and Wick assistant manager Warren Pye admitted: "It’s extremely frustrating. We could have an extra six points in the bag and that would put a very different complexion on our start to the season.

"Forest Row have now won three on the spin and there’s no way they are miles better than us, we just need to click into top gear and our form will take off."