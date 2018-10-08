Wick caretaker boss Cox unsure over future

Dan Cox is unsure over what the future may hold after making a winning start as Wick caretaker manager on Saturday.

Joint management duo Ady Baker and Lee Baldwin left the club last week but Wick were 4-3 SCFL Division 1 winners over Alfold at Crabtree Park with Cox placed in temporary charge.

The first game since Baldwin and Baker departed proved to be a pulsating one, with Wick being pegged back three times before finally going on to edge the seven-goal thriller courtesy of Jack Cole’s winner.

Cox will also be in charge for the club's Sussex RUR Cup second round clash at division-higher SCFL Premier Division Newhaven tomorrow but is unaware of what the future may hold now.

He said: “After Tuesday ‘s game I'm not sure what will happen but I will offer my services for the future games coming up.

“I feel the next two games will be a challenge but a challenge I know the players will look forward to.

“I’m absolutely delighted we got the three points. After a tough week the team knew it was going to be a very difficult game, especially with only 11 fit players and struggling to fill the bench with only half-fit players - it was backs-against-the-wall before kick-off.

“It was disappointing to concede three goals in the way we did and we’ll look to address that.”

An own-goal after nine minutes saw Wick take an early lead. Jack Stafford got the first of Alfold’s three equalisers on what proved to be an enthralling afternoon.

New recruit Joseph Kilhams restored Wick’s lead on 39 minutes but an own-goal from the home side saw them pegged back yet again in the dying seconds of the first half.

Kieron Playle-Howard’s 57th-minute effort was cancelled out by Sam Lemon’s goal on the hour as Alfold levelled for a third time.

Determined Wick were not to be denied as Cole got the winner 15 minutes from time to give caretaker Cox victory in his first game.

