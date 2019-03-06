Sussex football's best supported sides: Which non-league teams have the highest average home attendance this season?

Whether the side you follow plays at National League South, Bostik League or Southern Combination League level, fans have been attending in force. But now you can find out which team is the best supported - in terms of highest average home attendance up to this point of the campaign - in the county. All attendances are correct as of March 6. Pictures come courtesy of photographers Scott White, Jon Rigby, Grahame Lehkyj, Darren Crisp, Tommy McMillan, Chris Neal and Stephen Goodger.

13. Three Bridges - 103 Three Bridges were promoted to the Bostik League South East Division last term and sit 16th in the table. Picture: Darren Crisp

12. East Grinstead Town - 120 East Grinstead sit 12th in the Bostik League South East Division. Picture: Darren Crisp

11. Haywards Heath Town -125 Haywards Heath Town reached the Bostik League South East Division for the first time in their history after being crowned SCFL Premier Division champions last season. Picture: Grahame Lehkyj

10. Horsham - 173 Bostik League South East Division outfit Horsham have been forced to play home matches at Sussex HQ in Lancing for the past two seasons. Picture: John Lines

