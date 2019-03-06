Sussex football's best supported sides: Which non-league teams have the highest average home attendance this season?
Supporters have been out in numbers cheering on teams from across Sussex this season.
Whether the side you follow plays at National League South, Bostik League or Southern Combination League level, fans have been attending in force. But now you can find out which team is the best supported - in terms of highest average home attendance up to this point of the campaign - in the county. All attendances are correct as of March 6. Pictures come courtesy of photographers Scott White, Jon Rigby, Grahame Lehkyj, Darren Crisp, Tommy McMillan, Chris Neal and Stephen Goodger.
1. 13. Three Bridges - 103
Three Bridges were promoted to the Bostik League South East Division last term and sit 16th in the table. Picture: Darren Crisp