Splodgenessabounds icon Max takes inspiration from Wick Football Club

Max Splodge at Wick, where he was inspired to write a new song

The Splodgenessabounds singer wrote the cult single, which reached No7 in the charts in 1980, and the hit became the inspiration for the BBC2 television comedy of the same name.

“From where I was sitting the goals didn’t look properly aligned,” said Max, who plans to watch more Dragons home games when he’s not touring with Bad Manners.

“It was just an optical illusion but it struck me as inspiration for a song about how things are not always as they seem, even in a lovely setting with a great vibe.