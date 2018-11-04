Rustington make it 24 goals in four games in 'another pleasing performance'

Rustington manager Kerry Hardwell called his side's 7-1 Division 2 Challenge Cup win against Cowfold 'another pleasing perfoormance'.

Josh Irish hit a hat-trick, Christopher Darwin got two and there was one each for Tom Ryder and Robert Brown in the comfortable win.

Hardwell said: "It was another pleasing performance from the lads yesterday especially in the second half.

"We really are becoming ruthless in front of goal which has resulted in us scoring 24 goals in the last four games."

And it was another quick start for Rustington as they were 2-0 up in 24 minutes thanks to Irish and Darwin.

A lack of concentration from a corner resulted in Cowfold getting a goal back and then the visitors having a good 10-15 minute spell before half time.

Hradwell said: "Myself and Mark asked for a reaction in the second half and we certainly got that with Josh Irish scoring another two completing his hat-trick and goals from Darwin, Tom Ryder and a first goal for the club for Rob Brown finished off the scoring.

"This was a different Cowfold side who we faced the first game of the season and I hope Ant the manager and his staff can get some of the players back he had at the beginning as Cowfold are a top club.

Next up for Rustington is a trip to Jarvis Brook in the Intermediate Cup.

Team: Billy Nash, Oli Chick, Mike Gilchrist, Richard John, Regan Miles, Gary Peters, Rob Brown, Jack Anderton, Dec Jenkins, Chris Darwin, Josh Irish. Subs Jack Lleylwn, Kristoph Paraficz, Tom Ryder, Carl Bennett, Owen Miles.