Pidgeon lands East Preston coaching role

Experienced coach Barry Pidgeon has joined East Preston Football Club’s staff.

Pidgeon moves to The Lashmar with a wealth of knowledge of the Southern Combination League Premier Division.

His most recent role saw him on the coaching staff at relegated Littlehampton Town last season, while he also spent time as assistant and joint manager at Arundel.

Pidgeon will join Craig Stuart, Tom Henton and Jamie Witten with all four assisting manager Bob Paine for the upcoming season.

EP managed a 13th-placed finish in their first campaign back at SCFL Premier Division last term and will be out to improve on that in 2018/19.

Paine’s squad report back for pre-season training tonight and a full list of friendlies ahead of the new season have already been confirmed. East Preston boss Paine is remaining coy on the make up of his squad for the new season.

He said: “I’m delighted to welcome Barry (Pidgeon) to the club which will further strengthen our excellent coaching team. We have been in contact since he left Littlehampton and very pleased he has now agreed to join us here.

“I’m aware that several of our players have been approached by other clubs. To me it is a massive compliment to both the players and the club as it shows what a decent squad we have at EP and other teams recognise this. The players are treated well at EP and I hope they show some loyalty in return.

“The close season is always a difficult time of the year. Discussions I’ve had with the squad indicate that they are happy here as we look forward to pushing on from consolidating last season in the Premier Division after promotion. Appropriate announcements will be made once players are properly registered.”

Forward Hayden Hunter has agreed on a move to East Preston’s SCFL Premier Division rivals Pagham.

East Preston’s pre-season friendlies: Sat, July 7, AFC Varndeanians (a) (3pm); July 10, Wick (a) (7.30pm); July 14, Newport IOW (a) (3pm); July 17, Alfold (a) (7.30pm); July 21, Badshot Lea (H) (3pm), July 24 , Littlehampton Town (H) (7.30pm); July 28, Rusthall (H) (3pm).