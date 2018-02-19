Picture slideshow: Super-sub Bull rescues point for Mullets

Substitute Connor Bull struck in injury-time to rescue a point for Arundel in a thrilling Southern Combination League Premier Division clash with Broadbridge Heath at Mill Road on Saturday.

Along with Bull, Shane Brazil and Lewis Jenkins also netted as Mullets twice came from a goal behind to seal a 3-3 draw.

Midfielder Alex Biggs' short backpass allowed Joao Andrade in for Broadbridge Heath's second goal on Saturday. Picture by Derek Martin DM182240

Mullets made a flying start and ahead after nine minutes courtesy of Brazil’s strike.

Heath turned things around, with George Cousins’ penalty and a gift of a goal for Joao Andrade putting the travelling team in front - all before the half-hour mark.

Jenkins got Mullets back on level terms three minutes after the restart but Scott Weller restored Broadbridge’s lead 25 minutes from time.

Arundel were not to be denied and substitute Bull poked home in second half stoppage-time to rescue a point for Richard Towers’ side.

The draw was enough to move Mullets up a place to 17th - out of the bottom three and above Worthing United - but Towers felt it should have been more.

He said: “The late goal made it feel more like a win but I believe it was a game we should have won.

“Credit to the lads for coming from behind twice to get something out of the game.

“We gave away two really sloppy goals after going ahead early on, leaving ourselves a lot to do from there. Lewis got us back on terms but we gave it away again.

“We’ve had some rotten luck recently and it felt it was going to be another one of those days. Connor stepped up from the bench to snatch something for us.

“We were on a really good run before Christmas, now we’ve had so many games called off and abandoned it feels like we are starting again.

“We want to start moving up the league and need to pick up some wins.”

Brazil’s curling 25-yard drive gave Mullets a ninth-minute lead.

Arundel goalkeeper Daniel Stevens was adjudged to have fouled a Heath forward in the penalty area, with a spot-kick awarded three minutes later. Cousins made no mistake from the penalty to make it 1-1.

Midfielder Alex Biggs’ backpass fell short and Andrade nipped in, rounded Stevens to fire Heath ahead on 25 minutes.

A smart finish from full-back Jenkins got Towers’ troops back on terms three minutes after the restart.

Broadbridge stuck to their task, Weller restoring the lead for them 25 minutes from time.

Arundel kept pushing and were unfortunate not to level through Brazil ten minutes later. The in-form frontman unleashed a shot, which struck a post and ran across the goal line before falling safe.

Substitute Bull did snatch something, tapping home following good work from Jenkins to ensure it finished 3-3.

Arundel make the trip to Worthing United - a team they went above to move out of the bottom three on Saturday - for a rearranged league clash tomorrow (7,45pm).

ARUNDEL: Stevens; Lofting, Dollner, Dudas, Jenkins; R.Biggs, A.Biggs, Hallett, Ebling; Jarvis, Brazil. Subs: Hunter (Hallett, 70), Bull (Ebling, 75), Heffron.