Picture slideshow: Blues within touching distance of lifting league title

Rustington Football Club need just six points from their final six Southern Combination League Division 2 matches in order to be crowned champions this season.

Blues bounced back from what could have been a costly defeat at fellow title-chasers Roffey, with back-to-back wins in the space of two days over basement boys Ferring and struggling Worthing Town.

Striker Stephen Kirkham was at the double before substitute Carl Bennett rounded off the scoring late on to take Blues to a 3-0 win at Ferring on Saturday.

Rustington took the momentum from that victory, scoring a heavy 6-0 triumph at Worthing Town two days later.

Successive wins have left Blues within touching distance of the title, needing to win just two of their final six league games this season.

But Blues boss Jon Tucker is refusing too get complacent and said: “We’ve worked so hard to get in the position we find ourselves in, we must make sure we get over the line now.

Rustington need a maximum of six points to be crowned SCFL Division 2 champions. Picture by Derek Martin

“The league title is the one I wanted this season and we’re in with a great chance of winning it now.

“I think the defeat at Roffey was the wake-up call we needed, we’ve responded superbly and put ourselves in pole position. We’ve won nothing yet and that is what I’ll be telling the players.”

Blues face a massive six days in the course of their season.

Rustington take on rivals Sidlesham in the SCFL Division 2 Challenge Cup semi-final at Pagham FC’s Nyetimber Lane this evening (7.45pm), hope to move within on win of the title as they travel to Cowfold in the league on Saturday.

Blues then round off a key period as they take on two divisions-lower Mid Sussex Championship Eastbourne Rangers in the Sussex Intermediate Cup final at Culver Road on Tuesday (7.15pm).

And Rustington manager Tucker is still dreaming of a memorable treble this season.

He added: “We’ve done so well and luckily we’ve got a near enough full squad to choose from for this massive week.

“We could go along way to making the treble more of a reality this season. However if results don’t go our way, we could end up a long way off winning anything.

“It’s crunch time and I just hope my team manage to do the job, taking a step towards the treble.”