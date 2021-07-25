Pagham win at Arundel - report and picture special

In a dominant display from start to finish, the Lions took the lead after 12 minutes when an excellent piece of work down the left by Jack Barnes was finished with a thumping drive home from Ryan Morey. After 44 minutes the same combination of players teamed up again to double the lead with a fine header by Morey. It could have been a few more as debutant Jack Langford hit the bar and sent two strong shots zinging just over the top.

Pagham continued to have most of the ball throughout the second half, with the Mullets creating zero chances. At last the Lions stretched their lead further when Grant Radmore rounded the keeper and slotted home the third in the 87th minute. Arundel managed their first proper attempt at goal deep into added time when Oatway shot home from inside the six-yard box. All in all a very successful run out for the Lions.

Pagham: Troy Sexton, Ryan Hallett (Nathan da Costa), Jack Barnes, Dylan Jelley, Jack Williamson, Sam Connolly (George Bingham), Ryan Morey (Jake Heryet), Ross Edwards (Jamie Carroll), Dan Simmonds (Grant Radmore), Ollie Hambleton (Matt Hambleton), Jack Langford.

* Before the trip to Arundel, Pagham grabbed their first win of a truncated pre-season with a sparkling second half performance to dispatch Hampshire Senior League side Hayling United at Nyetimber Lane.

After a poor first half where the ‘Humbugs’ looked the better team and it took two excellent saves from Maciek Kason to keep the scores level, the Lions finally found their goal touch in a totally dominant second period.

In the 61st minute Dan Simmonds grabbed his first goal since his return to the club. Collecting an excellent cross from another returnee, Ryan Morey, Simmo turned his defender and deposited the ball just inside the post. He doubled his goal tally nine minutes later when he outpaced the defence, rounded the keeper and finished as he has done so many times before.

His hat-trick came another nine minutes on from the penalty spot after he himself had been brought down in the box. The fourth came courtesy of Jack Barnes with two minutes left, as he finished in some style after a very well worked move.

Pagham: Maciek Kason, Matt Hambleton (Ryan Hallett), Jack Barnes (Joe Kilhams), George Bingham (Ollie Hambleton), Conor Geoghegan (Dylan Jelley), Jack Williamson, Ryan Morey, Ross Edwards, Dan Simmonds, Jamie Carroll, Sam Connolly.

1. Arundel v Pagham in pictures Action from Pagham's win at Arundel / Pictures: Roger Smith Buy photo

2. Action from Pagham's win at Arundel / Pictures: Roger Smith Buy photo

3. Action from Pagham's win at Arundel / Pictures: Roger Smith Buy photo

4. Action from Pagham's win at Arundel / Pictures: Roger Smith Buy photo