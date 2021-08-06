Pagham lose manager - two games into season

Kerry Hardwell has stood down from the Pagham manager's job / Picture: Roger Smith

After nearly two years in charge at Nyetimber Lane, Hardwell said: "This has been a very hard decision to make, however I always said to myself the day I stopped enjoying being involved at a club was the right time to step away and I feel now I no longer can carry on with my work.

"t will allow me to spend some more quality time with my family and friends.

"I’ve not been happy with things In pre season on and off the pitch and there are other personal issues, and that has brought me to this decision.

"To the players who started with me from day one I cannot thank you enough for your support and commitment and to those who we have signed at the club I wish you all the best moving forward.

"A big thank you goes to all the committee at the club for their continuous hard work In trying to improve the club as a whole. To Tony Kelly, Marc and Ray - thank you for trusting me to be the manager of a club I love just as much you do.

"To Aaron Millar, Tom Henton, Lou Haga Hammond, Ryan Pharo, Rich Hellen, Matt Cott and Ben Richer - thank you all your hard work and preparation.