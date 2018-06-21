Maenpaa to leave Albion but former Newcastle United stopper Krul still in talks

Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Niki Maenpaa will depart at the end of his current contract in June but Tim Krul is still in contract talks.

Maenpaa, who signed for Albion back in July 2015, will become a free agent when his contract ends on June 30, ending a three-season spell on the south coast.

The club announcement comes with stories circulating that Albion are about to sign Sunderland goalkeeper Jason Steele from the League One club.

Albion, however, have not given hope of keeping number two Tim Krul on their books. It was suggested the former Newcastle United goalkeeper was set to leave in search of regular football, but they are locked in talks over a new deal.

After signing from VVV-Venlo, Maenpaa featured 11 times for the Seagulls during his time at the club, keeping six clean sheets, enjoying the majority of his game time in cup competitions.

Albion manager Chris Hughton said, “Niki has always been an excellent member of the squad, and although game time has been limited, he has been a great professional.

“We’d like to thank him for his contribution, both on and off the pitch, over the past three seasons.”