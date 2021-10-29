Lewis lifts Lancing... Golds go through... Wick denied

Lucas Pattendon pounces to win the FA Vase tie for Littlehampton v Moneyfields / Picture: Chris Hatton

East Grinstead 1 Lancing 1

Isthmian south east

Lancing recovered from their home defeat at the hands of Corinthian to take a point at East Grinstead.

James Rhodes was back in the side for the first time since standing down from his joint managerial role.

Joe Rye made his first start alongside Liam Hendy, with Will Berry adding his strength to midfield. Harrison Parker was back at left back after missing the last few games.

Grinstead were close to opening the scoring on 26 minutes. Bobby Dunn completed a mazy run on goal with a low drive which had Mitch Bromage at full stretch to palm away.

Berry let fly from 25 yards but his shot cleared the bar.

Lancing finished the half with a chance to go in ahead but Matt Daniel’s effort went just wide.

Against the run of play, Grinstead went in front on 53 minutes.

A break down their right produced a well struck pass low into the box and Aidan Brown escaped his marker and with a deft touch and steered the ball home off the upright.

Lancing got the equaliser their second half performance deserved on 69 minutes. Harrison Parker was put through with a well-judged pass from Liam Hendy and his low cross was turned in at the far post by Lorenzo Lewis.

Despite maintaining their momentum, Lancing could not find the opening to take the lead and Bromage had to pull off a magnificent fingertip save to keep out a fierce volley from Siedo Sanogo.

The Lancing committee chose Harrison Parker as MoM.

Lancing drew 1-1 at home to Faversham on Tuersday night.

DAVE WILMOTT

Littlehampton Town 3 Moneyfields 2

FA Vase first round

Littlehampton Town carried their fine league form into the FA Vase as they put strong Portsmouth-based side Moneyfields out at The Sportsfield.

In an entertaining game, George Gaskin and Lewis Jenkins scored to put Glds 2-0 up at he break but Moneys fought back and it was 2-2 going into the final ten minutes.

Then Lucas Pattendon popped up with what proved the winner for the SCFL premier division leaders.

In the next round Golds will be away to Deal Town in a tie due to take place on November 20. Littlehampton beat AFC Uckfield 5-2 in the Sussex Senior Cup on Tuesday night.

Wick 2 Godalming 2

SCFL divison one

Wick dropped two more points from a match they should have won, but manager Lee Baldwin was far disconsolate with his players.

The Dragons were just four minutes from victory when Cameron Edwin grabbed a share of the spoils for the visitors from Surrey.

Godalming had taken a 15th minute lead when home goalkeeper Keelan Belcher made rarer error, allowing a James Frudd shot to squirm through the grasp.

But Dave Crouch equalised with his fourth goal in as manny games, at towing a wonderful pass from Alex Kew into top far corner from the edge of the area.

Ryan Barrett and Nathan Hawker combined to put the Dragons in front only for the late leveller to take the gloss off proceedings.

“I thought we played well and the result was probably a fair one,” said Baldwin. “Until they equalised late on I felt we were in control and looking very comfortable.

“It seems to happen a lot to us - we are on top in a lot of games yet don’t go on to pick up maximum points.

“Godalming definitely had their moments though and look a very good side and it was a very good game.

“Dave Crouch scored a peach of a goal following a wonderful pass from Kewy and then Ryan Barrett scored the second to put us in front.

“The boys are down after fighting back from a goal down to take the lead only to be pegged back late on but it was a good team effort overall.”

Lavant Reserves 1 Northbrook 2

West Sussex League

Division 2 South

Although a goal down very early on to Division 2 leaders Lavant Reserves, Northbrook quickly recovered to dominate the game.

They levelled before half- time through Nathan Madgwick and going on to win 2-1 with their best performance to date, inflicting their hosts’ first defeat of the season.

Todor Bankov and Jordan Jones shone in midfield, and though he had missed a penalty in the first half, Connor Pomeroy scored the winner 15 minutes from the end.

Yapton FC

Both Yapton’s West Sussex League teams suffered defeat as promising starts were spoiled by four-goal second-half crashes.

The first team. away to Del United in Division 2 South, were 1-0 down before, on 35 minutes, a long throw was nodded on by Cameron Coe for Jamie Retter to head the equaliser. Then the home side took over in the second half and went on to win 5-1

The reserves were at home to Stedham Reserves and lost 6-2 in Division 4 South.

Yapton were 2-0 down before Richard Mallock pulled one back before the interval – then they crumbled before Stedham’s four-goal blitz.

Southwick 1882

Southwick1882 Youth raised £211 during their training sessions on Saturday in aid of Breast Cancer UK’s Wear it Pink Day.