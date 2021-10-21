Lazy defending is a worry for Worthing - despite great results

Adam Hinshelwood is delighted by recent results but says his team have let in too many preventable goals

But he warned that defensive lapses will cost them dear if they don’t stay switched on at the back.

An Ollie Pearce hat-trick set up a superb 4-3 win away to Kingstonian last Wednesday – though only after the Ks had fought back from 3-1 down to make it 3-3, before Jesse Starkey converted the winner.

On Saturday Worthing drew 2-2 at the home of leaders Enfield, but came away wondering ‘what if’ after leading 1-0 and 2-1.

Hinshelwood says there is much to admire about the way his team are playing at the moment, but admits the nature of a number of the goals conceded in the two games is a concern.

At Enfield, the Mackerel Men conceded on the stroke of half-time and with 20 minutes left after Jasper Pattenden and Reece Meekums had twice put them in front.

The tougher defensive resolve Hinshelwood craves will certainly be needed on Saturday – when Isthmian premier top scorers Lewes, who have scored 29 in ten games, with Joe Taylor netting 11, visit Woodside Road.

Hinshelwood told us: “The first half at Kingstonian was probably the best we’ve played this season but we conceded a poor goal, although their third was offside.

“But we changed shape and added more out wide and found a winner.

“At Enfield we showed again we can force the top teams to change the way they play, which is pleasing. But having led 1-0 and 2-1 we have to be a little disappointed not to win.

“If we look at the five goals conceded in the two games, probably four are preventable fairly easily through basic defending. It’s lazy defending really and when we show the goals to the lads they’ll know that.

“We have to concentrate as a team when defending – stay switched on all the time, or it’ll keep happening.”

Hinshelwood praised hat-trick hero Pearce for his special Ks show, saying his willingness to cover ground and press defenders was a lesson to others.