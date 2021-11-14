Lancing v Ramsgate - Isthmian League action in pictures

The Kent visitors to Culver Road took control of the Isthmian south east clash with goals by Ashley Miller after eight and 51 minutes. James Rhodes pulled one back two minutes from the end of the 90 but there was little time for any Lancers pressure for an equaliser. The defeat leaves Kane Louis and Alex Walsh's team 17th in the table. Now they turn their attentions to the Sussex Senior Cup in which John Yems' League Two side Crawley Town visit Culver Road on Tuesday evening. See pictures from the Lancing-Ramsgate clash on this page and the ones linked.