'It’s not a foregone conclusion' - Haywards Heath Town boss ahead of their Senior Cup quarter-final with East Preston

Shaun Saunders knows tonight's Sussex Senior Cup quarter-final is not a foregone conclusion.

Haywards Heath Town are currently sixth in the Bostik South East Division table while their SCFL premier opponents are

Heath have enjoyed a good run in this competition, which included a 3-1 win at League 2 Crawley Town in November. And Saunders believes a cup run is good for any team.

He said: "I think cup runs keep the momentum going and everyone interested.

"If we can make it to a semi-final and put that in the bank it will put us in good stead for our league form.

"I have always approached cup games this way, I think they are good for team spirit and good for morale."

And although this is the draw any team would have wanted at this stage, Saunders is warning his team not to take anything for granted after what happened in the FA Cup earlier in the season.

He said: "You would have handpicked the draw, but that said Lancing came to us in the FA Cup when their league form was not great and they turned us over 2-0 and we never got going.

"We were complacent and it’s my job tonight to make sure we are not complacent and treat them with the utmost respect.

"It’s cup football and anything can happen. It’s not a forgone conclusion. Unless we are at it to a man it will be a long night.

"I’ll be approaching it that we need to be switched on tonight. They are decent side and young side and they could spring an upset."