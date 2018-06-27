England and Arsenal Women star praises funding grant awarded to newly-formed AFC Littlehampton Ladies

England and Arsenal Women striker Danielle Carter has heaped praise on the Grow the Game scheme after newly-formed AFC Littlehampton Ladies secured funding from the FA.

The £1,500 grant, which will provide a boost to grassroots female football in the town, has paved the way for AFC Littlehampton ladies’ to engage the community to develop young players for future teams and to raise awareness and support for potential female coaches and referees.

England striker Carter said: “I would like to congratulate AFC Littlehampton ladies’ on working with the Football Foundation and Sussex County FA to secure a Grow the Game grant.

“Playing in an all-female team from a young age was key to my development, so I am delighted that there will be more opportunities for women and girls in the area and wish AFC Littlehampton good luck during their debut season.”

Grow the Game is a programme funded by The FA and delivered by the Football Foundation. AFC Littlehampton chairman Ciaran Helly feels the grant will go a long way and said: “It is a very exciting time for AFC Littlehampton and, with the help of the Sussex FA and the Football Foundation, we will do everything we can to raise the status of the women’s game and bring success to the club.”