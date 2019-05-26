East Preston part company with manager Bob Paine

East Preston boss Bob Paine has left the club.

Paine, who spent three seasons in charge of The Lashmar outfit, was informed his 'services were no longer required' yesterday.

His management team of Craig Stuart, Tom Hendon and Jamie Witten have also left the club.

Chairman Terry Doyle said: "I would like to thank Bob and his team for their three years at the club, during which we re-established our place in the SCFL Premier Division and introduced under-23 and under-18 teams.

"I wish them well in their future plans."

Paine took charge of East Preston in the summer of 2016, guiding the club back into the Premier Division at the first attempt following relegation to Division One the season previous.

The departing manager also introduced under-18 and under-23 teams during his three-year tenure.

Applications for the vacant managerial position should be sent to chairman Terry Doyle.

