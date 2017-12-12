East Preston dealt harsh lesson - Paine

East Preston Football Club boss Bob Paine hailed his side’s display - despite seeing them suffer a late Southern Combination League Premier Division defeat at Peacehaven & Telscombe on Saturday.

Jake Le Grange’s deflected strike six minutes from time sealed a 2-1 victory for second-placed Magpies.

Michael Waller’s goal seven minutes after the restart had cancelled out Elliott Levy’s late first half strike and Paine believes a draw would have been fair.

He said: “I could not have asked any more from the players. It was a fantastic game of football for the spectators with both sides wanting to play good attacking football.

“It was another harsh lesson for us with a deflected shot deciding the match, with all our efforts coming to nothing.

“We certainly deserved at least a point but you don’t always get what you deserve. The real plus for me is we have played the top two in the last three weeks and put in two excellent performances. In between that we’ve beaten Three Bridges, so lots to be positive about.”

East Preston defended for long periods in the first half but were carrying a a threat on the counter-attack. A quick break from EP saw the first chance come on 22 minutes. Ryan Quirke slipped Daniel Huet clear, he decided to go alone instead of finding Waller to his left and Erikson Aga in Peacehaven’s goal was quickly out to smother the ball.

Magpies had the breakthrough six minutes before the break as Levy’s looping header beat Ben Purkis.

East Preston were level seven minutes after the restart when Lukas Franzen-Jones’ cross found Waller, who calmly finished for his first goal since signing from Horsham.

EP looked good for a point until six minutes from the end Le Grange’s 20-yard strike deflected off centre-half Tom Lyne and in the opposite direction in which Purkis was diving to find the bottom corner. East Preston entertain Horsham YMCA in the league on Saturday.

EAST PRESTON: Purkis; Josh Parazo, Lyne, Etherington, Barnes; Stevenson, Franzen-Jones; Waller, Quirke, Brodie; Huet. Subs: Hunter (Brodie, 80), Heryet (Waller, 85), Searle, Cook.