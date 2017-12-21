Dave is looking to Usher in new era at Wick

Dave Usher has agreed to return to Wick as the new chairman, the club has revealed.

Usher, who previously held the role of secretary, takes over the chairman role looking to stabilise the club and move it forward following the rein of former chairman Rodney Lampton.

Usher thanked Riverside Caravan Centre, based in Bognor, for helping the club financially.

He said: “We cannot thank Riverside enough. They have been absolutely fantastic for the club and it’s not overly dramatic to say that they have saved Wick Football Club.

“We should have been celebrating our 125th anniversary but if it wasn’t for Riverside stepping up to the plate the great work the team has done on the pitch would have been overshadowed by the mistakes made off of it.”

Also joining the committee are Andy Weir as vice-chairman and Simon Ediker in a general role. Existing members Trevor Knell, Gary Bonniface and Terry Gaunt remain in place with Gaunt continuing in the role of interim secretary while a permanent replacement is sought. Keith Croft remains as club president.

The club is still actively seeking candidates to fill both the secretary and treasurer roles. Anyone interested can contact the club by sending a message through the club’s website or via their Facebook page, or Twitter account @WickFCNews.