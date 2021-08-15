Classy Stallibrass delivers as Shoreham defeat Arundel

Jordan Stallibrass scores Shoreham's third at Arundel

Arundel had come into the game keeping faith in the youth of their rebuilding project, but off the back of two league losses. Shoreham looked to restore some confidence after their 5-0 hammering at home to Seaford the week before.

The game’s first 15 minutes saw chances for both sides, with Shoreham’s Ramon Santos forcing a save from ‘keeper Hickman 25 yards out, tipping round the post. Shortly after, Arundel’s Kenzie Oatway won the ball by his own box and worked the ball up the field to Josh Mines -who shot over the bar.

The hard-working Oatway was rewarded for his bustling endeavour with a goal on 20 minutes from five yards. Centre-midfielder Bili Heasman found Lucas Micevicius on the left, who weaved into the box to cross just past the diving head of Oatway - with Mines returning the ball from the back post into Oatway – poking home as he rose to his feet.

Shoreham celebrate

An equaliser could not be far off as Shoreham’s No9 Stallibrass twice tried to chip Hickman within a few minutes, one bouncing off the crossbar, the other tipped over by the Arundel ‘keeper for a short reprieve.

The game turned on the half-hour as Santos scored two identical goals within a few minutes to put Shoreham in front. For the first, John Lansdale’s first time through-ball set free Stallibrass on the right and he crossed for Santos as he ran into the box. Hickman stood up to Santos’ initial attempt to clip the ball over him but could do little as the Shoreham forward tapped the loose ball home, after turning past the ‘keeper.

Moments later, Santos scored another, this time Danny Jones threading a ball past the full-back on the right into the path of Stallibrass once again. Stallibrass played the same ball once more into Santos, whose initial clip was blocked by Hickman. This time Santos smacked the ball into the top of the goal – just to make absolutely sure.

The best moment of the game was to come five minutes before half-time, when Stallibrass had picked up the ball 30 yards from the Arundel goal. He worked the ball onto his right foot, before putting his laces through it 25 yards out and rocketing the strike into the bottom right-hand corner - Hickman’s gloves unable to garner the power to keep it out.

Both teams had penalty shouts turned down before the half-time whistle blew, with the score Arundel 1-3 Shoreham.

Arundel came back into the half with a renewed energy, with chances from Kai Williams – shooting wide from just inside the box – and Tom Jefkins, who shot over the bar with the goal gaping - with Oatway having found him with a low cross.

Shortly after, Arundel pulled one back. Mines crossed to Williams from right to left to slot home from inside the area just 10 minutes after the restart, giving hope back to the young Mullets. Arundel 2-3 Shoreham

However, a sixth goal of the day - Shoreham’s fourth – came within ten minutes, when a Lansdale corner aimed for the back post was bundled in by Arundel’s Heasman as he tried to clear his lines. Arundel 2-4 Shoreham

There were later opportunities for Arundel’s Williams, who couldn’t beat Ricardo Alves at the near post from 15 yards, whilst the Mullets' James Mansfield missed from close range as the game entered the final quarter. Shoreham substitute Neil Munday and Arundel’s Jamie Ford clashed with Ford’s teammate Mines then booked for dissent ten minutes from time.

This young Arundel side can take heart from a committed - and at times daring – performance but must wise up to the more bullish aspects of the division to stand a chance of staying in it. Shoreham will be happy with the buoyant nature of their victory, but the gung-ho nature of points-grabbing with goalscoring may be undone by the more economical promotion-chasers. The result leaves Shoreham ninth and Arundel 16th.

Man of the Match: Jordan Stallibrass

Arundel

1. Jack Hickman

2. Jake Pascoe

3. James Mansfield

4. Tom Jerkins

5. Rob Madden

6. Jamie Ford

7. Kai Williams

8. Bill Heasman

9. Josh Mines

10. Kenzie Oatway

11. Lucas Micevicius

Subs

12. John Brazil

14. Niall Mears

15. Brandon Sharpe

16. Nat Monk

17. Ollie Hawkins OM

Shoreham

1. Alves

2.Nwamadi

3. McMahon

4. Lansdale

5. Gedling

6. Sharman

7. Santos

8. Webb

9. Stallibrass

10. Jones

11. Slaney

Subs

12. Gilmore

14. Death

15. Locke

16. Clampin