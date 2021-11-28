Brighton and Hove Albion to take on Chichester - and Eastbourne Town to host Crawley Town

Action between Chichester City and Whitehawk in an earlier last round - now Chi will take on Brighton U23s in the next round / Picture: Neil Holmes

The draw for the last 16 of the cup was broadcast by BBC Radio Sussex on Saturday. Ken Benham, Chief Executive, drew the home teams, and Paul Kwatia, Football Development Officer, drew the away teams as BBC Sussex's Kevin Anderson oversaw matters.

Holders Bognor - who have had possession of the cup since 2019 - will travel to Bexhill while Worthing will host Lewes in an all-step three clash.

The following ties were drawn:

Worthing vs. Lewes

Little Common vs. Three Bridges

Saltdean United vs. Eastbourne Borough

Mile Oak vs. Horsham YMCA

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chichester City

Horsham vs. Hastings United

Eastbourne Town vs. Crawley Town

Bexhill United vs. Bognor Regis Town