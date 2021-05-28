Bids invited for major work needed at Southwick football ground

The Russell Martin Foundation are seeking expressions of interest from local firms in work to bring Old Barn Way into a fit state to stage football and other activities.

By Steve Bone
Friday, 28th May 2021, 9:00 am
Old Barn Way is in need of work

Southwick 1882 FC will return to their spiritual home once work is done. The RMF says it wants to hear from local companies that would like to quote for:

* Demolition and removal of the current main building and the perimeter walls

* Supply and fitting of new perimeter fencing

TLC - and a bit more - is required at Old Barn Way / Picture: Stephen Goodger

* Demolition, levelling and removal of the current pitch surround ground works

* Removal and disposal of the site rubbish which includes wood, hardcore and metal

All viewings and further information can be provided by appointment only by emailing [email protected]

Quotes must be completed and submitted by June 30, 2021. These works are just the start and more work opportunities will follow.