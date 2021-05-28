Bids invited for major work needed at Southwick football ground

Old Barn Way is in need of work

Southwick 1882 FC will return to their spiritual home once work is done. The RMF says it wants to hear from local companies that would like to quote for:

* Demolition and removal of the current main building and the perimeter walls

* Supply and fitting of new perimeter fencing

TLC - and a bit more - is required at Old Barn Way / Picture: Stephen Goodger

* Demolition, levelling and removal of the current pitch surround ground works

* Removal and disposal of the site rubbish which includes wood, hardcore and metal

All viewings and further information can be provided by appointment only by emailing [email protected]