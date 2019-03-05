Rustington celebrate a goal against Angmering Seniors

Best of the pictures from Angmering Seniors v Rustington

Rustington eased to victory over rivals Angmering Seniors to remain at the top of the SCFL Division 2 table.

Blues wrapped up a routine 4-0 victory at Decoy Drive courtesy of efforts from Chris Darwin, Krzysztof Paraficz, Tom Ryder and Josh Irish. Rustington remain a point clear of second-placed Copthorne with four games in hand on them. Check out a selection of the best pictures by photographer Derek Martin from the Blues' derby win.

Josh Irish netted in Rustington's win over Angmering Seniors
Krzysztof Paraficz chases back in Rustington's derby clash at Angmering Seniors
More match action
Goalkeeper Billy Nash kept another clean sheet as Rustington overcame Angmering Seniors
