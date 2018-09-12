AFC Littlehampton Ladies draw first ever fixture

AFC Littlehampton Ladies played their first ever competitive fixture on Sunday.

Launched over the summer, AFC Littlehampton have had a full pre-season and led twice in their opening-day 2-2 draw at Barnham.

Becky Simmonds made her own little bit of history for the club, getting AFC Littlehampton Ladies’ first competitive goal with a delicious left-foot curler.

Barnham managed to get themselves level before Littlehampton before retaking the lead through Emma Chrimes minutes prior to the interval. The home side came out much the stronger for the second half, missing a few chances to draw level.

A small defensive mix-up would see Barnham draw level for a second time and that’s how it would stay.

There was only one team in it in the closing stages but AFC Littlehampton failed to find the net to win it. Captain Steph Carter thought she’s won it for the visitors in their first ever competitive fixture, only for an offside flag to rule out her late effort.

Many AFC Littlehampton players stood out on their club debuts. Goalkeeper Natalie Woolven made multiple saves and looking assured in goal. Kim Chrimes and Mel Miller were absolute rocks in defence whilst Laura Holmes caused problems with her set-pieces and calmness throughout. Holmes was awarded player of the match.

