Your last chance to WIN tickets to see Sussex Sharks in Vitality Blast action

This week we are offering you the chance to win seats to see skipper Luke Wright’s men take on Essex Eagles on Friday, July 9.

We have two sets of four tickets for the game against fierce rivals who always give the Sharks a run for their money.

Phil Salt in Vitality Blast action

All you have to do to stand a chance to win is to answer this question:

Who is the Sussex Sharks skipper in the Blast?

Email your answer with your name and contact phone number to [email protected]

In the subject line of the email, please put ‘Sussex Cricket Vitality Blast tickets competition’.

The closing date and time for entries is Tuesday, July 6, 4pm.

Tickets will be emailed to the winners.

These tickets will be located in the newly installed temporary stands located at the North End of the ground.

They will have an allocated seat and be grouped together but socially distanced from each party – eg, each group of four will together but socially-distanced from others.

Terms and conditions: Important - please indicate on the emailed entry that: I agree that I, or those using the tickets, will adhere to any COVID-19 protocol, code of conduct (https://sussexcricket.co.uk/code-of-conduct) and subsequent government advice that Sussex Cricket are required to follow.