Worthing v Findon - Sussex Cricket League picture special

Put into bat the hosts were taken to 233-5 thanks to Finlay Allen (81), Finlay Allen (71) and Rohan Ryan (47). There were two wickets apiece for Harrison Grayston and Felix Jordan as the Findon bowlers kept the run rate reasonable.

Skipper Brad Bridson spearheaded the reply with 92 and support from Archie Cairns and Jordan, with 29 apiece, was vital - but Findon had only one wicket in when they reached the target. Harry Dunn and Allen took three wickets apiece.

The result leaves Findon 26 points behind leaders West Chilts with two rounds of games to go. See a gallery of pictures by Stephen Goodger from the match on these pages and get the local cricket action in the Worthing Herald, out Thursday.

