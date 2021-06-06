Sean Heather was in the runs again for Middleton

Dilshan De Zoysa hit 53 for Hastings as Leigh Harrison took 3-21 for Roffey.

Rohit Jagota saw Roffey home with an unbeaten 84 from just 56 balls.

Cuckfield (296-5) pulled off a great win against Eastbourne (258-8) in a high-scoring game.

Nipun Karunanayake was the star of the show for Cuckfield with 110 while Joe Ludlow (53) and Ollie Graham (50) also batted well.

Malcolm Johnson hit 70 for Jacob Smith’s side.

Preston Nomads (189-8) jumped up to second with a 43-run win over Three Bridges (146 all out).

Jake Hutson (70) and Daniel Birrell (4-50) were the top performers for Nomads.

Tom Hinley took 3-3 as East Grinstead (120-2) beat Brighton and Hove (119) in a low-scoring game while Sean Heather was in the runs again with an unbeaten 57 as Middleton (131-3) beat Haywards Heath (127 all out).

Mason Robinson also contributed for Middleton with 54 while Tommy Davies took 4-29 with the ball.

In Division 2, Bognor (179-7) made it five wins from five but they did not have it all their own way against Roffey II (175 all out). Mike Harris was the star of the show with 4-41 and an unbeaten 68.

Horsham (201-8) moved up to second with a 72-run win over Mayfield (129 all out). Oliver Haines (56) and Sam Martin-Jenkins (4-39) were the top performers.

Lindfield (191-5) made it two wins on the trot with a win over local rivals Burgess Hill (190-9).

Skipper Joe Maskell hit an unbeaten 57 for Hill and Apoorv Wankhede followed his century last week with 73.

Chichester Priory Park (197-8) edged home by two wickets against St James’s Montefiore (195-5). Jordan Rollings hit an unbeaten 60 and Henry Cope to 4-45 for St James’s while Tarryck Gabriel hit 60 for Chi.

Preston Nomads II (158-7) beat Billingshurst (155 all out) by three wickets.

Other notable performances:

Division 3 West: Rohan Ryan hit 104 for Worthing in their local derby with Broadwater; Nick Smith hit 102 not out from 78 balls for Pagham; Matt Machan took 4-13 from 9 overs for West Chiltington; Littlehampton, Clapham & Patching posted 350-3 thanks to 103 from Michael Askew, 96 not out from Bradley James and a 57-ball 83 from Louis Paul, in Henfield’s reply Tom Paine carried his bat for 112 not out.

Division 3 East: Benji Hammond took 5-25 for Bexhill and William Goss took 6-24 for St Peters.

Division 4 West: Hywel Jones took 5-23 for Steyning.

Division 4 East: Will Rist hot an unbeaten 103 for Buxted Park; Arj Shah took 5-36 for RMU; Abdulwahb Shafi hit 114 for Rottingdean.

Division 5 Central: Matt Jones took 5-32 for Haywards Heath 2nd XI; Oliver Brown took 5-56 for Three Bridges 2nd XI.

Division 5 East: Bob Pye 5-44 for Hellingly.

Division 6 Central: Sanjay Amin hit 176 from 122 balls with 12 sixes for Burgess Hill 2nd XI.

Division 6 East: Colin Driscoll 105 for Battle

Division 6 West: William Palmer hit 113 for Rustington; Nathan Tyler took 5-54 and Ben Buckley 114 not out for Steyning 2nd XI in a tied game against Crawley Eagles 2nd XI.

Division 7 East: Jorge Ehren 106 for Tunbridge Wells

Division 8 West: Yaser Ilyas took 5-16 and hit an unbeaten 58 for Crawley Eagles 4th XI.

Division 8 Central: Ross Dyer hit 126 for Cowden CC; Toby Andersson hit an unbeaten 102 for Palmers; Kuganesh Karuppiah 122 not out for Forest Row but they lost by one wicket to Nomads 4th XI who had James Oliver too thank for hitting 100

Division 9 West: Mohamed Fayas was left stranded on 99 not out for Crawley Eagles 5th XI; Colin Smith took 5-34 for East Preston 2nd XI.

Division 9 Central: Tim Singer hit 110 food Colemans Hatch; Nick Mercardo 5-19 for Staplefield.

Division 10 West: Bhavesh Prabhakar took 5-11 for Rustington 2nd XI.

Division 10 Central: Daniel Rapson 5-23 for Burgess Hill 3rd XI.

Division 10 East: Bruce Trewhella 102 not out for Selmeston and Alciston;Sameer Rokade 119 for Westfield; Simon Eldridge 103 for Willingdon 2nd XI

Division 11 West (South): Harry Pacey hit 115 for Middleton 3rd XI.

Division 11 Central (North): James Green 5-19 for Felbridge & Sunnyside 3rd XI; Matt Hurkett 6-13 for Newick 2nd XI.

Division 11 East (North): Charlie Grave 99 not out for Chiddingly 2nd XI.

Division 11 East (South): Dan Narracott 5-8 for East Dean and Friston 2nd XI; Hollie Young 4-27 for Sidley

Division 12 West (North): Tied match between Kilnwood Vale and Warnham 2nd XI; Matt Staight hit 141 for Three Bridges 4th XI.

Division 12 Central (North): Sam Dore 5-16 for Scaynes Hill 3rd XI; James Hole 5-13 for Burgess Hill 4th XI.