Findon, Portslade and Littlehampton enjoy Sussex Cricket League victories

Gavin Miles gets runs for Worthing against Findon / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Worthing v Findon

Division three west

Findon CC moved second in the Sussex League division three west table after winning at Worthing by just one wicket.

Archie Cairns in action in Findon's win over Worthing / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Put into bat, the hosts were taken to 233-5 thanks to Finlay Allen (81), Gavin Miles (71) and Rohan Ryan (47).

There were two wickets apiece for Harrison Grayston and Felix Jordan as the Findon bowlers kept the run rate reasonable.

Skipper Brad Bridson spearheaded the reply with 92 and support from Archie Cairns and Jordan, with 29 apiece, was vital.

But Findon had only one wicket in when they reached the target. Harry Dunn and Allen took three wickets apiece for Worthing.

The result leaves Findon 26 points behind leaders West Chilts with two rounds of games to go.

Findon captain Brad Bridson said: “It was another great win by the lads. We keep getting over the line in tough situations, something two or three years we probably wouldn’t have, so full credit to the boys.

“It’s in our hands now to finish in the top two and secure a play0off game against the east division runners-up, though we have an unbelievably tough game against Ansty this week. In all honesty, we didn’t perform particularly well with the ball, but we stuck at it and they didn’t get away from us.

“The wicket was very good and the outfield was rapid. We knew their score was just around par but knew we needed to bat well.

“I was able to get a score and some of the lads were able to contribute and young Alex (Stephens) and Kenny (David Everitt) managed to get us over the line at the end.”

Portslade v Crawley Eagles

Division three east

Portslade beat Crawley Eagles off the penultimate ball of the game.

A fine six from No9 batsmen Nathan Lettress got Portslade over the line nine wickets down in a tight affair.

Crawley Eagles won the toss and batted, accumulating 169 all out from their 40 overs after rain stopped play a couple of times.

Captain Nick Clark said: “It was one of those games where it swung round from us to them and back to us.

“It was a great run chase with contributions from everyone. Owen Howick and Dan Holgate pushed us on in the middle overs allowing us to have a real go. These are the special games that will always stick in the mind of players and I’m really pleased for Nathan, He has had a superb season with the ball and can score runs as well."

Littlehampton v Pagham

Division three west

Pagham won the toss and elected to bowl first.

The hosts started well as James Askew (36) and Tom Lee (65) found the boundary with ease. A change of bowling for Pagham worked as Nik Tabberrer (3-44) removed Askew.

Littlehampton were soon two down as Nick Smith bowled Mike Askew. The inform Brad James (56) put on 95 with Lee for the third wicket. Littlehampton were 180-3 off 40 overs.

Wickets fellas the hosts looked to score quickly in the last five overs. Quickfire cameos from the middle order got Littlehampton up to 222-9 off their 45 overs.

Littlehampton got off to the best possible start with the ball as opener Jack Stannard was caught first ball of the innings. Rachad Forde (3-30) removed three of the top four to leave Pagham struggling at 53-4. Dangerman Smith and overseas Naje Bishop were looking good until Jordan Farrell (2-20) had Smith caught. The pick of the Littlehampton bowlers was Nathan Perry (3-20) – he had Bishop caught and Pagham were 108-8. Ryan Budd picked up the last wicket and Pagham were all out for 111.

Littlehampton skipper Mike Askew said: “The boys were very good. After our bowling performance last week at Slinfold, we were looking to bounce back, and we certainly did that.