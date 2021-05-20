This is the moment two hotels declared themselves officially ‘OPEN’ for all guests again
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 1:28 pm
Using room lights on different floors, the word was spelt out across the Crowne Plaza London Docklands and the Holiday Inn Kensington Forum.
The four letter word was created using lights in 80 different rooms combined.
They were joined by other IHG hotels across the country as the groups 350 plus hotels reopen.
Karin Sheppard, Managing Director IHG Hotels & Resorts, Europe said: “We wanted to show the world that we – and the whole of the UK&I – are open and ready to entertain again, getting back to what our hotels do best.