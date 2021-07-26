This is the latest advice on travelling to France from UK - and if it will be removed from amber plus list

A new category for travel – named the amber plus list – was recently introduced, with France currently the only country on this list (Photo: BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)

People in the UK are now able to travel to some countries overseas, depending on if they are on the green, amber or red list for travel.

England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have introduced a travel traffic light system, with many holidaymakers choosing to jet off to countries on the “green list” so they do not need to self-isolate on their return to the UK.

However, a new category for travel – named the amber plus list – was recently introduced, with France currently the only country on this list.

But what is the current travel advice for France and could it soon be removed from the amber plus list?

Here’s what you need to know.

Can I travel to France?

The UK is currently on the French amber list, with the entry requirements being different depending on whether you are fully vaccinated or not.

Unvaccinated – or not fully vaccinated – arrivals in France from countries on the French amber list will only be permitted to travel for essential reasons. If you are not fully vaccinated, you will need to have an essential reason to travel from France to a country on France’s amber list.

Travellers who are fully vaccinated do not need an essential reason to travel to France and do not need to self-isolate on arrival.

However, fully vaccinated travellers will need to present the following documents:

a completed ‘sworn statement’ (déclaration sur l’honneur) form self-certifying they are not suffering from symptoms associated with coronavirus and have not been in contact with confirmed cases in the preceding fortnight. This can be found on the French government’s website

proof of vaccination status

France is currently on England’s amber plus list, which means rules are in place for travellers returning to the country.

Anyone arriving from France to England – including those transiting through France – must quarantine for 10 days at home or in other accommodation, even if they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Visit the government’s website to find out more about France’s entry requirements.

Could France be removed from the amber plus list?

Those who have received two Covid vaccines may not have to quarantine on return from France from as early as next week, reports suggest.

According to The Times, the country is likely to be taken off the ‘amber plus’ list when the Government next reviews its traffic light system.

It is reported that Government officials believe that the threat of the Beta variant, which was first identified in South Africa, has been contained in France and feel comfortable relaxing restrictions.