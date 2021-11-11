Children would most like to have a meal with their parents and friends over the likes of Ariana Grande, Cristiano Ronaldo, and even Spiderman

“It’s heart-warming to that family and friends are who our children most want to have dinner with. This is especially uplifting to us, as Mars Food believe in the benefits of shared mealtimes. We hope to share these insights through this report, to enable a much-needed conversation on how we can remove some of the barriers that exist today. If we can enable more people to enjoy shared dinnertimes, we can help to improve the social, mental and physical health and wellbeing of the UK, one plate at a time.”