West Sussex County Council should learn from other authorities following increase in council tax

Like me, many will have been outraged to read that West Sussex County Council’s leader Louise Goldsmith had announced an increase of 4.99 per cent in council tax for the coming year, the maximum increase they could implement without a Government penalty.

Not only that, we’ll have to find another £24 to fund Sussex Police. There was a substantial increase last year but have we seen any benefit for that?

Council tax bill

There has been no increase in visible policing – for example, vehicle offences such as using a mobile, not wearing a seat belt or faulty lighting still go unchecked.

Read more: Worthing council tax rise and budget including £1.4m savings agreed

Where does Mrs Goldsmith think we will find that extra cost from? She says ‘we hope for the best but must plan for the worst’ so what would she say is the best out of this latest substantial increase?

West Sussex doesn’t appear to be very efficient and is applying one of the highest increases again, so perhaps it could learn from other local authorities.

Its website, ‘Love West Sussex’, is a misnomer as I believe most people actually don’t think very highly of the county council but unfortunately there is no alternative.

It really isn’t good enough for Louise Goldsmith and her cronies to expect the taxpayers to keep putting up with these significant rises in council tax.

James Smith

Sackville Way, Broadwater

---

• Share your views – email letters@worthingherald.co.uk, letters@shorehamherald.co.uk or letters@littlehamptongazette.co.uk.

Read more readers’ letters

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.