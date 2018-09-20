Resident hopes parking charge increases will not be ‘final nail in Worthing’s coffin’

I have noticed that the on-street parking charges, for Worthing, have increased way above the current headline inflation.

The first charge is now for a minimum of 30 minutes, which is now 70p, whereas it used to be 20p for ten minutes – an increase of 250 per cent for a minimum charge. And the charge for 60 minutes is now £1.40, which is an increase of 16.67 per cent. It is the minimum of the 30 minutes which is the most scandalous increase.

No longer can you only purchase ten or 20 minutes, which would be sufficient for a quick visit to Boots, M&S, click and collect, etc.

So now, instead of spending 20p or 40p, you have to pay 70p, which is an increase of 250 per cent and 75 per cent respectively.

This could have a two-fold detrimental effect on the High Street shops.

First, if already in a car, you may as well shop elsewhere, say Lancing, Shoreham or Hove, or make a half-day out of it to Brighton.

Secondly, where there was a potential use of three cars in a parking space, for ten minutes each, now there will only be one car in the same space for 30 minutes, thereby reducing the footfall in the high street.

Worthing already has the appearance of a town on its knees. I do hope that these new increased charges are not final nail in Worthing’s coffin.

Shaun Spurrier

St Botolphs Road, Worthing

