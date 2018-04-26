LETTER: Worthing not mentioned!

I read with interest your article on this Year’s BBC Masterchef winner Kenny Tutt (Worthing Herald, April 19, and online).

It’s great for Worthing that someone from the town has won such a prestigious contest but I noticed at the start of his profile piece in the final episode that the word ‘Brighton’ appeared at the foot of the screen.

I wonder if the production company responsible for the show recognises the existence of Worthing as he lives in the town and this was mentioned in earlier episodes? The one time the town needed the coverage it didn’t get it!

I think he may work in Brighton as a bank manager, but he definitely lives in Worthing. I’m originally from London (like many in Worthing) but I’ve lived here for 20 years and love it.

Perhaps I should contact the BBC and vent my anger!

Rory Cashin

Portland Road, Worthing

Read more letters from this week’s Herald and Gazette

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.