LETTER: The problem of potholes

Potholes have doubled this month in the Worthing to Littlehampton area.

Yesterday I met a cyclist who had broken his nose hitting one. West Sussex County Council states repair teams have been increased from 12 to 15. This is not enough. And some repairs to dot last a month.

MICHAEL MOORE

Norfolk Road

Littlehampton

