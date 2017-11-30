LETTER: Thanks to all local charities

I would like to express my thanks to all of the local charities and their volunteers who give so generously of their time to help those in need.

There are far too many to list.

It is heartening to see how much goodwill there is in our area – some of which is reported in your paper.

Perhaps we should bear in mind that there are many needy people throughout the year, not just at Christmas.

John Wickens

Windermere Crescent

Worthing