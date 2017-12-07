LETTER: Support for stamp appeal

I’m looking for support for my stamp appeal to raise money for the Bone Cancer Research Trust (Charity Number 1159590), the leading charity dedicated to fighting primary bone cancer, and would love the support of your readers.

We are looking for used and new postage stamps from the UK and overseas, and any amount at any time of the year is very much appreciated. More stamps are used in December than the rest of the months put together.

Please save your new and used stamps; whether you get a few stamps a year for your birthday or you get lots from your friends from all over the world, or you can even save them from the bin at work.

Instead of throwing away your stamped envelopes, we can raise vital funds to help us continue with our research, providing information, raising awareness as well as offer support to those who need it.

Primary bone cancer can occur at any age, but affects mostly children, teenagers, young adults and the elderly. On average 12 people every week are diagnosed across the UK and Ireland.

The survival rate for this disease is just over 50 per cent and this has not changed in the last 25 years. With your help we can work towards changing this, so more people have a chance to live.

Please help us to raise awareness as well as funds just by sending in something that you would normally out into the rubbish bin!

Please send your stamps to your nearest drop off point to Mr and Mrs Broderick, 13 Gloucester Place, Littlehampton, BN17 7AF.

Terri Bush

Volunteer Stamp Appeal Co-ordinator,

Bone Cancer Research Trust Stamp Appeal,

Bowers Road, Benfleet, Essex