LETTER: Poppy Appeal: can you help?

I write regarding the Poppy Appeal, on behalf of appeal organiser John-Paul Finch.

Last year, the appeal raised £60,385. This year it would be nice to get to £100,000.

However, we are desperately in need of more volunteers for street collections and to sit at tables in our local supermarkets.

Anyone who can help, even for a few hours, please ring 01903 260572 (evenings).

Sid hunt

Ringmer Road Worthing

