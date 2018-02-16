LETTER: Plans: ‘horror and anger’

The news that plans for yet another eight or nine-storey, 136-flats development have been submitted for consideration filled me with horror and anger.

Plan for 136 Shoreham homes submitted for consideration

The narrow A259, already struggling with traffic along the tiny High Street or to B&Q, Lidl, the municipal dump, and with tailbacks, not just at rush hours but hours before and after, is supposed to cope with the giant 132 luxury flats skyscraper on the old post office site, plus this latest luxury flats development.

None of these developments in any way help with the housing crisis we have in this country.

All along the A259 from Southwick to Worthing and the A27 from the airport into Worthing, there are currently lots of planned developments and housebuilding in Sompting and on the Lancing/Shoreham flood plain and other building around Shoreham airport.

Colossal amounts of extra traffic without doubt and no mention of how utilities, water, sewage and other services will cope.

Couples living with parents or in poor accommodation not suitable for their needs, struggling to pay exorbitant rents with little hope of raising a deposit to buy if only there were really affordable houses.

As it is, they will be left with the prospect of trying to buy leasehold flats in blocks and pay extra for ‘services’.

Then the developer/owner of the freehold will sell it off to another company in order to make even more money and have no more responsibility.

It’s all a mess that we are rushing into and the ludicrous IKEA plan hasn’t even come up for consideration yet.

Even if you sit down in protest on the A259 or A27 roads, nobody will care because the traffic will be at a standstill anyway.

John Harris

Brighton Road, Lancing

