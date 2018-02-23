LETTER: Other festivals are available...

What a pleasure it was to read your recent headline of the cancellation of the hugely unpopular music festival, although your reporter preferred the quote from the airport’s director (motivated by profit) rather than that of the local authority leader (motivated by democracy).

But festival goers still have 79 music festivals nationally during June, July and August.

John Stevens

Corbyn Crescent

Shoreham

Read more letters from this week’s Herald and Gazette

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.