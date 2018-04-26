LETTER: Grateful to medical staff

Like many others, I was sad to hear that the Fitzalan Medical Surgery has gone into special measures.

This is happening to many GP surgeries; and as mentioned is largely due to the shortage of doctors, funding and an increasing population with complex health requirements.

I am grateful for the expertise and dedication of all the medical staff who work so hard to support the local community and are under a lot of pressure to perform to lots of regulations.

They deserve our respect and co-operation, and we hope that the next inspection will bring them out of special measures.

David Nickless

Hampton Fields, Wick

---

