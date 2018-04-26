LETTER: Foam must be bad for many

I am replying to your article of April 12 regarding the problem of the foam.

I have seen this on quite a few occasions over the last year and it is of great concern as to why this is happening.

I think it is always when the tide is coming in. This morning, eight kayakers were having to go through this horrible-looking foam. This looks bad for visitors to see, apart from residents and this must be bad for tourism.

Heather Penfold

Surrey Street Littlehampton

